VALPARAISO — Permits were issued for more than $68 million in residential construction last year in unincorporated portions of Porter County.
That included 185 single-family homes averaging a cost of between $325,000 and $500,000, according to the first annual report published by the county's Department of Development and Storm Water Management.
The 16-page report was recently approved by the Porter County Commissioners and is available for public review on the county's website at porterco.org/DocumentCenter/View/5542
Commission President Jeff Good, R-Center, said the department is three years old and this is its first comprehensive annual report. The goal is to provide a report to the public each year.
The report, Good said, promotes transparency and lets residents and taxpayers know how their money is being spent.
"I encourage people to read it and find up what we are doing up here," Good said.
The report, presented to the commission by director Bob Thompson and director of engineering Mike Novotney, reviews projects in the storm water, highway engineering, geographical information system (GIS) and building divisions within the department.
According to the report, the storm water program initiated more than 120 projects across unincorporated Porter County in 2018, totaling a contract value of more than $4.6 million. The projects were aimed at resolving drainage problems, improving water quality, reducing flooding and maintaining storm water infrastructure.
It also includes details of paving and bridge maintenance programs within the county as well as growth of the county measured in plan commission and building department activity.