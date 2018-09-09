As local government officials draft budgets for 2019, Porter County Auditor Vicki Urbanik has alerted local officials there to limits they’ll have to work within.
Porter County government stands to lose $2,362,123 to tax caps next year, compared to $1,928,006 in 2018, Urbanik’s report said.
County government will be able to raise just under $41 million in property taxes, compared to just over $39.5 million in 2018, she said.
Some county departments are essentially self-funded, like the Department of Development and Stormwater Management, which relies on user fees.
But other departments and their funding mechanisms need to take these property tax estimates into account, Urbanik said.
For 2019, the state is allowing property tax collections to increase a maximum of 3.4 percent. The maximum levy, meaning the top amount they can raise through property taxes, is based on six years of rolling average of nonfarm income, Urbanik said.
Urbanik recently gave the County Council and municipalities the estimated maximum levy for 2019, along with the numbers from 2018 and 2017 for comparison.
She also gave the estimates for how budgets will be affected by tax caps.
The Indiana Constitution limits property taxes to 1 percent of the assessed value for homesteads; 2 percent for other residential property and agricultural land; and 3 percent for all other property, such as businesses and personal property.
“Every time an individual taxpayer hits the tax cap and sees their tax bill cut, that hits into the income for that local government,” Urbanik said.
In planning the budget, the County Council needs to look at miscellaneous revenues, cash balances and additional appropriations over the course of the year.
“Every time there is an additional appropriation, it does eat into the available cash balance in each of the funds,” Urbanik said.
Chesterton
Chesterton’s estimated loss to tax caps for 2019 is $717,524, a jump over the $621,751 estimated for 2018.
The town’s estimated maximum levy for 2019 is just over $6 million, an increase of about $199,000 over 2018.
Clerk-Treasurer Stephanie Kuziela said she doesn’t believe the town’s loss to tax caps will be as high as that estimated, based on trends over the last several years.
The tax caps do make a difference, though.
“Typically, our park department budget doesn’t go over $400,000,” she said, so if the tax caps could eliminate a department if they came out of one fund instead of being spread across numerous funds.
Beverly Shores
Urbanik’s report estimates Beverly Shores will have a maximum levy of $515,184 in 2019, compared to $500,260 for 2018.
Tax caps could eat into $264,122 of income in 2018, compared to $17 in 2018, according to the report.
“That’s not reflective of the actual amount,” Clerk-Treasurer Ellen Hundt said. “Our tax cap is only $2,200.”
Valparaiso
Valparaiso has an estimated maximum levy of nearly $16 million for 2019 compared to just over $15.4 million for 2018, but that doesn’t include the Valparaiso Fire Territory, which includes unincorporated Center Township as well as Valparaiso.
"We collect anywhere between 89 to 91 percent of our levy," primarily due to tax caps, Clerk-Treasurer Sharon Swihart aid.
"We have expected it for a long time. All of the department heads pretty much know they have to underspend their budget accordingly," she said.
The fire territory has a maximum levy of nearly $6.6 million for 2018, compared to more than $6.3 million in 2018. Tax caps will add up to nearly $442,000, compared to nearly $499,000 in 2018.
Other municipalities
Portage’s maximum levy is nearly $17.5 million in 2019, compared to more than $16.9 million in 2018.
Portage, the county’s largest city, will lose more than $1.6 million to tax caps in 2019, compared to less than $1.2 million in 2018, according to estimates.
Other estimated tax levies for 2019 include Burns Harbor, $2,153,200; Dune Acres, $401,262; Hebron, $803,244; Kouts, $387,342; Ogden Dunes, $841,685; Porter, $2,644,677; and The Pines, $123,871.
Estimated losses to tax caps include Burns Harbor, $79; Dune Acres, $6,027; Hebron, $260,973; Kouts, $3,229; Ogden Dunes, $37,063; Porter, $368,848; and The Pines, $5,937.
Effects of growth
Chesterton’s pro-growth policies help the town get the money it needs by boosting the town’s overall assessed value, Kuziela said.
“We’ve had quite a bit of growth here,” so the town’s assessed value is growing, which helps control tax rates, Kuziela said.
“There’s a lot of reasons why local units want to increase the assessed valuation,” including reducing tax rates and creating new jobs, Urbanik said.