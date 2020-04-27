Porter County reports more COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

VALPARAISO — Porter County is reporting six new positive cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, but the number of deaths as a result of the virus held steady at seven.

The county's total of positive tests is now 225.

The county has a record of 98 people recovering from the virus and 15 hospitalized.

The report Monday came in the wake of news over the weekend that more than 2,000 people from across Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties have been diagnosed with coronavirus, according to statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, private laboratories and local health departments.

Lake County has had 69 deaths and 1,533 confirmed cases, which accounts for over 75% of local cases.

Monday's update has not yet arrived, but on Friday there were 344 cases and 11 deaths in Gary and 96 cases in East Chicago, according to each city's health department.

LaPorte County, which is home to the Westville Correctional Facility that has reported 138 COVID-19 cases among inmates and 28 among staff, had a jump this weekend from 156 to 188 confirmed cases. Five people have died in the county.