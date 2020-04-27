You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Porter County reports more COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths
topical alert top story urgent

Porter County reports more COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths

Central drop-off point for personal protective equipment donations established in Porter County (copy)

Local ambulance company inHealth Ambulance and the United Way of Porter County established a central drop-off location for any personal protective equipment donations to medical workers in Northwest Indiana.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — Porter County is reporting six new positive cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, but the number of deaths as a result of the virus held steady at seven.

The county's total of positive tests is now 225.

The county has a record of 98 people recovering from the virus and 15 hospitalized.

The report Monday came in the wake of news over the weekend that more than 2,000 people from across Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties have been diagnosed with coronavirus, according to statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, private laboratories and local health departments.

Lake County has had 69 deaths and 1,533 confirmed cases, which accounts for over 75% of local cases.

Monday's update has not yet arrived, but on Friday there were 344 cases and 11 deaths in Gary and 96 cases in East Chicago, according to each city's health department.

LaPorte County, which is home to the Westville Correctional Facility that has reported 138 COVID-19 cases among inmates and 28 among staff, had a jump this weekend from 156 to 188 confirmed cases. Five people have died in the county.

Newton County is up two cases for a total of 46. Jasper County has 28 cases. Five have died in Newton and one has died in Jasper.

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts