Porter County rethinking investment strategy

VALPARAISO — Porter County’s nest egg has grown $64.7 million since a foundation was created five years ago to invest the proceeds from the sale of Porter Hospital.

That’s roughly a 50% increase since the money was invested April 1, 2016, County Attorney Scott McClure said.

“If Capital Cities told us that when we hired them, we would have laughed at them. We would not have believed them,” he said.

The foundation’s annual rate of return is 8.37%, but don’t expect that in the future, Capital Cities CEO Amanda Black said.

A committee is being created to review the county’s spending needs for a portion of the interest from the foundation’s investments as well as reviewing the investment strategy.

Serving on the committee will be the Porter County Foundation president and vice president as well as the president of the County Council and Board of Commissioners.

As of last week, the foundation’s market value stood at $187,453, 196, a 4.2% year-to-date return. The amount would be even higher, but the county took out $8.3 million in April to address the annual spending needs.