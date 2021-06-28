Porter County rethinking investment strategy

VALPARAISO — Porter County’s nest egg has grown $64.7 million since a foundation was created five years ago to invest the proceeds from the sale of Porter Hospital.
That’s roughly a 50% increase since the money was invested April 1, 2016, County Attorney Scott McClure said.
“If Capital Cities told us that when we hired them, we would have laughed at them. We would not have believed them,” he said.
The foundation’s annual rate of return is 8.37%, but don’t expect that in the future, Capital Cities CEO Amanda Black said.
A committee is being created to review the county’s spending needs for a portion of the interest from the foundation’s investments as well as reviewing the investment strategy.
Serving on the committee will be the Porter County Foundation president and vice president as well as the president of the County Council and Board of Commissioners.
As of last week, the foundation’s market value stood at $187,453, 196, a 4.2% year-to-date return. The amount would be even higher, but the county took out $8.3 million in April to address the annual spending needs.
The county draws from the interest revenue to pay for health insurance for employees, operation of the 911 dispatch center, nonprofits and some other big-ticket items.
Black warned the foundation board that its current investment strategy, which relies heavily on fixed-income assets, likely will be a drag on future earnings.
“Our job is to basically help you meet your return expectations, based on your spending needs," she said.
The foundation’s portfolio currently includes 60% fixed-income assets and 40% equities. Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, suggested increasing the percentage of the portfolio invested in the stock market. “Fixed income is a wreck,” he said.
The committee will also examine what dates to pull money out of the fund to meet cash-flow needs. The auditor’s office should offer input, Good said.
The foundation board is collectively conservative in its approach to investing, so residents should be happy with the result, County Council Vice President Mike Jessen, R-4th, said.
