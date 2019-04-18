VALPARAISO — Unlike six months ago, Porter County is going to have more election poll workers than they know what to do with.
Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailly told the election board Thursday afternoon that not only do they have 306 people to fill all the poll worker positions for the May 7 primary, but also about 200 people extra. Those reserves will be waiting in the wings, she said, just in case a poll worker or two can't fulfill their obligation.
"Both chairmen overwhelmingly fulfilled their obligation," Bailly said of the county Republican and Democratic party chairs who are responsible for gathering names of potential poll workers and turning them over to the clerk's office.
That's a world's difference from last November when a dozen polling places opened late in Porter County due to a lack of poll workers. The late opening caused a late closing of the polls and, combined with other problems, resulted in a three-day delay.
The debacle of last year's election led to a review by the state, a lawsuit filed against the election board and state legislation to prevent the same issues from arising.
Bailly, who was elected in November and took office Jan. 1, took extreme efforts to make sure enough poll workers were hired by blasting various social media sites with the call. The election board also upped the pay for election workers to make the job more attractive.
Bailly said so far, of the 306 poll workers, 110 have gone through classes and another 165 have signed up for classes. Some of the people on the waiting list will also take classes being offered at various locations in Hebron, Chesterton, Valparaiso and Portage.
Bailly also reported some 550 voters have taken advantage of early voting sites so far this year. Early voting ends at noon on May 6. The early voting and absentee ballots will be counted by new equipment. The election board on Thursday approve a 6 p.m. May 7 start time for the counting of those ballots.
Bailly said the machines count 300 ballots per minute. While the machines also sort ballots, she said the team of eight people in the central counting location will presort the ballots to alleviate any apprehension the first time using the equipment.
Bailly also reminded candidates the next round of campaign finance reports are due in her office at noon Monday. Those who are late will join the list of 11 candidates or campaigns who are late in filing back campaign reports.
The election board will next meet at noon on May 17 to certify the primary votes and to take action on any delinquent campaign finance reports.