porter County sand mining site shift proposed

VALPARAISO — Crisman Sand Co. wants to shift operations closer to County Road 400 East in Jackson Township. That would mean shifting from being unregulated to requiring county oversight.
The company and its attorney, Todd Leeth, of Hoeppner Wagner & Evans, fielded questions for nearly two hours at a recent Porter County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting.
The request is expected to be considered again next month after negotiations between Leeth, Crisman Sand, County Attorney Scott McClure and county planning officials to determine what will happen to the area already mined by Crisman at the site.
Under Crisman’s proposal, mining operations would shift to about 12 acres adjacent to the county road. That puts it within an area controlled by the county. State law prohibits county regulation of mineral extraction farther than 503 feet from a county road, McClure and Leeth said.
That site would be mined for an estimated 10 years, Leeth said.
It's not an expansion of operations, but rather a shift to another site on the company’s 84.5 acres, Leeth said. The area is zoned rural residential, and most neighbors at the public hearing opposed the request.
Crisman sells sand for new homes and other construction projects. It sold the sand underneath the Porter County Administration Building, where the hearing was held, Leeth said.
“The cost of sand is cheap. The cost to get sand to your construction site is more costly than the material,” Leeth said. “Proximity of the mine is important.”
Board member Marvin Brickner expressed concerns about the fate of the existing dig, where the sand is nearly depleted.
Of the five sand pits near his home, Brickner said, only one has seen reclamation. “The rest of them are just giant holes in the ground,” rending the sites “totally useless for the rest of eternity.”
Crisman is now operating a clean-fill landfill in the unregulated portion of its property, accepting construction debris like tree stumps, concrete and asphalt. When it gets enough broken concrete on site, Crisman rents a crusher for a few weeks.
Neighbors complained about the noise and dust from the crusher.
They also complained about late-night operations at the site. Leeth said the business normally ends operations at 3 p.m., but emergencies and the 24/7 operations at the mills sometimes mean material is dumped on the site after normal hours. That material is inspected the next morning, he said.
Brickner expressed concern about truck traffic — “one truck every six minutes,” he estimated. That’s a lot of traffic for a residential area, he said.
Board member Michael Young noted that accepting Crisman’s request to shift operations closer to the road would allow the county to regulate operations.
Brickner wondered how the previously mined area could be spruced up. “I don’t think you can make a lake out of it. I don’t think the hole can hold water,” he said.
Soil borings show the sand goes down to a depth of 40 to 60 feet below the topsoil, Leeth said.
Crisman Sand has been mining at the site for 32 years, Leeth said.
