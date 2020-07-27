porter County sand mining site shift proposed

“The cost of sand is cheap. The cost to get sand to your construction site is more costly than the material,” Leeth said. “Proximity of the mine is important.”

Board member Marvin Brickner expressed concerns about the fate of the existing dig, where the sand is nearly depleted.

Of the five sand pits near his home, Brickner said, only one has seen reclamation. “The rest of them are just giant holes in the ground,” rending the sites “totally useless for the rest of eternity.”

Crisman is now operating a clean-fill landfill in the unregulated portion of its property, accepting construction debris like tree stumps, concrete and asphalt. When it gets enough broken concrete on site, Crisman rents a crusher for a few weeks.

Neighbors complained about the noise and dust from the crusher.

They also complained about late-night operations at the site. Leeth said the business normally ends operations at 3 p.m., but emergencies and the 24/7 operations at the mills sometimes mean material is dumped on the site after normal hours. That material is inspected the next morning, he said.