VALPARAISO — Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds has replaced his chief deputy with a 16-year veteran of the force, Captain Timothy Manteuffel.

Previous Chief Jeff Biggs was reassigned to the department's detective bureau, where he retains his rank as captain.

"I would like to thank Jeff for all of his hard work and commitment to the Sheriff’s Office as my chief," Reynolds said in a prepared statement.

Reynolds also named Laura Meyer as his new administrative assistant.

Meyer had previously worked at the county clerk's office.

Retaining appointments are Major Gary Gear, Patrol Commander Phil Miller and Investigations Commander Eric Jones.

Reynolds said he "welcomes the new changes for the Office and his staff, and looks forward to continuing on a successful path for our Office and the citizens of Porter County."

