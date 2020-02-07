Porter County tightening cybersecurity after LaPorte County hack

VALPARAISO — Government information technology agencies are now trying to close doors to hijackers who hold computers hostage while trying to keep private data from being stolen.
Joe Beckman, lead IT security analyst for the Purdue Technical Assistance Program, briefed the Porter County Board of Commissioners last week on the cybersecurity landscape for local government, his assessment of the county’s computer systems and his recommendations.
Porter County officials have been tightening security in hopes of avoiding ransomware like the kind that has hit neighboring LaPorte County and other government computer systems.
LaPorte County paid about $132,000 worth of bitcoin to hackers last summer to get control of the county’s back from the hackers. But that’s no guarantee that the hackers won’t try again, Beckman said.
“This is a big problem and a growing problem,” Porter County Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said.
It’s especially important for county government which, like state government, is involved in many different aspects of people’s lives, from health to law enforcement to finance and more. Unlike state government, however, counties aren’t as well funded.
Commissioner Jeff Good, R-Center, asked whether the state could help counties, but Beckman said the state is focused on its own agencies now.
Because the cybersecurity environment is always changing, assessment of threats should be done on a regular basis, Beckman said.
Beckman urged the county to require its IT department be involved in purchasing decisions of new software, upgrades and the like. That includes most technology nowadays.
“Pretty much anything you buy anymore has some kind of IT component in it,” Beckman said.
Attention is also needed on a variety of issues that will help tighten security for the county. That includes not just improving existing protocols for the county’s computer users but also quickly detecting rogue devices on the network. That could include physical security to limit public access to non-public areas, he said.
Porter County’s commissioners began paying attention to IT issues a few years ago, Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said. She’s glad about that.
With the creation of its own information technology department, the county now has IT experts assisting every county agency, including the jail and the juvenile detention center.
Preventing the county for being a ripe target is a monumental task, county attorney Scott McClure said.