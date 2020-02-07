Porter County tightening cybersecurity after LaPorte County hack

VALPARAISO — Government information technology agencies are now trying to close doors to hijackers who hold computers hostage while trying to keep private data from being stolen.

Joe Beckman, lead IT security analyst for the Purdue Technical Assistance Program, briefed the Porter County Board of Commissioners last week on the cybersecurity landscape for local government, his assessment of the county’s computer systems and his recommendations.

Porter County officials have been tightening security in hopes of avoiding ransomware like the kind that has hit neighboring LaPorte County and other government computer systems.

LaPorte County paid about $132,000 worth of bitcoin to hackers last summer to get control of the county’s back from the hackers. But that’s no guarantee that the hackers won’t try again, Beckman said.

“This is a big problem and a growing problem,” Porter County Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said.

It’s especially important for county government which, like state government, is involved in many different aspects of people’s lives, from health to law enforcement to finance and more. Unlike state government, however, counties aren’t as well funded.