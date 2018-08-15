VALPARAISO — Porter County plans to crack down on truant children following the adoption this week of a new policy that could hold parents accountable.
Under the new county ordinance, approved this week by the Porter County Board of Commissioners, students caught skipping school without a parent’s permission would be taken to the principal of the public or private school in the which the child is enrolled.
If the child isn’t enrolled in a school, he or she would be taken to the principal of the public school in the district where that child lives.
County Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said he had heard from juvenile detention authorities wondering what to do about homeschooled children out and about without parental supervision.
“I’m just guessing there aren’t a lot of homeschool kids running around truant,” Biggs said.
County Attorney Scott McClure said with cellphones so prevalent in today’s society, it should be easy for police to determine whether a child has a parent's permission to be out in the community without apparent parental supervision.
Parents could be cited for children’s chronic truancy under terms of the new law.
The Portage City Council adopted a similar ordinance earlier this year.
Portage Township Schools Superintendent Amanda Alaniz has said a truancy court would be created to get at root causes of why students aren’t in school. Those students and their families would be offered assistance in addressing those needs.
School officials would be required to notify parents of any proceedings instituted against them.
