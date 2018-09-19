VALPARAISO — Porter County government employees could get some health care services and medications for free in a few months.
Franciscan Alliance will provide the service to county employees at a cost of $63 per employee, the county board of commissioners decided Tuesday.
County officials had discussed having a clinic at the Porter County Administration Center, but that was quickly abandoned as costs outweighed convenience, said Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center.
Franciscan Alliance already has sites in Portage and Valparaiso open Mondays through Saturdays, so the county won't incur any start-up costs.
Franciscan’s proposal and pricing were chosen after reviewing the six proposals submitted.
The county’s base cost will be $33,705, but that won’t kick in immediately. For the first six months, Franciscan will charge $20,223, or 60 percent of the regular fee, with the understanding that it will take employees time to transition to the new system, said Tony Bontrager, of R.F. Sutton Associates, the health insurance consultant hired to evaluate the proposals.
This is the first time Bontrager has seen a monthly fee phased in like this, he said.
The county's price includes staffing, medical supplies, certain lab work and a variety of generic medications.
Many routine prescriptions will be filled on site, although some others will need to be filled elsewhere.
“It’s not like walking to CVS,” Bontrager said.
The clinic will offer primary care and urgent care services, wellness services, disease management and a patient navigator to help county employees and dependents who need to pursue medical care beyond the clinic’s scope.
Children younger than 2 must be seen by their own pediatrician.
Patients who need sutures or other emergency services will be referred to an emergency room.
From the employer’s perspective, employee downtime should be reduced, their overall health will improve, costs will be reduced and access to care will be improved, Bontrager said. It also should be easier to attract and retain employees and boost morale.
“Wellness or health of your group is how you’re rated and how you pay for your premiums,” Good said.
The commissioners have driven down costs in recent years, and this is part of that process, he said.
Good wants to see employee participation reach 60 percent by the end of three years. If that milestone isn’t met, employees likely will be required to pay more for health insurance, he said.
“This is a great program. It’s not one that most employers offer to their employees,” he said.
Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said his family participates in a similar program. His family has maintained their relationship with their primary care physician, but the clinic is convenient.
Even if the patient has to go elsewhere to get the prescription filled, the doctor visit will still be free, Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said.
After the three-year contract is signed, Bontrager said, the service could begin as soon as six to eight weeks.