Porter County to revisit Ind. 149 route

VALPARAISO — After listening to more than two hours of complaints and concerns about the proposed Willowcreek Road extension, Porter County Board of Commissioners President Jim Biggs, R-North, promised to take another look at the previously rejected plan to extend Ind. 149 south to U.S. 30.

The county’s preferred route for the proposed Willowcreek Road extension would have gone down County Road 625 West, along the western edge of Wheeler, to reach U.S. 30. The aim of the project is to give Portage — Northwest Indiana’s third-largest city — a north-south route to U.S. 30 and to give another major north-south thoroughfare besides Ind. 49.

It would be a two-lane county road with a 45 mph speed limit, Biggs said. However, the bridges would be designed to expand the road to four lanes if that’s warranted in the future, county Planning Director Robert Thompson said.

The litany of complaints at the hearing was long, ranging from how the road would affect safety, development and quality of life in Union Township to how residents’ concerns would be heard.

Portage Mayor Sue Lynch grew up in Wheeler. She’s concerned about how extending the road, which now ends at County Road 700 North, would affect traffic two and from the city’s main business district. The city just spent $4.5 million paving that road, and extensive heavy traffic wasn’t accounted for, she said.

Truck traffic would be discouraged on the route, including by the use of roundabouts, Thompson said.

Wheeler resident Don Munson drives a dump truck, hauling materials for the steel mills. “After they redid Willowcreek, they screwed a ton of us drivers,” he said. When Portage put a 12-ton weight limit on Willowcreek Road, he had to go far out of his way to get home, extending his commute and increasing his fuel cost considerably in the process.

The proposed route would go just two feet from his garage door, he said.

Austin Bonta, of Portage, is concerned that the road could become a catalyst for additional development. “We're watching what's happening right now in Lake County as places like Dyer, St. John, Cedar Lake have boomed as more people are moving in from places like Illinois and elsewhere in Northwest, Indiana — nothing wrong with that, by the way,” he said.

Thompson said the road would not be built without having zoning in place for future development within a half-mile on either side of the roadway.

“I know (Ind.) 149 keeps on coming up,” Thompson said. That would have required a massing bridge. The road would have to cross Ind. 130, the Canadian National Railroad tracks that parallel it, and the Salt Creek floodplain. That’s 2,000 feet of bridges, an estimated cost of $26 million just for the bridges. The route using 625W would be $36 million for the entire route.

That’s why the commissioners put the brakes on the plan in the 1990s, he said.

Traffic counts also show 7,400 vehicles a day at 625W and Ind. 130, compared to 7,800 for Ind. 149 and Ind. 130. The former is a busy route already.

“Nothing is written in stone at this point. And we will take a hard look at the extension of Ind. 149,” Biggs promised. If there’s no other reason it can’t be done other than it’s just more expensive, that isn’t enough to knock it out of consideration, he said.

