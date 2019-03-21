VALPARAISO — Porter County's official website is getting a redo.
The goal of Curt Ellis, assistant to the commissioners, is to provide a more user-friendly service to residents.
"It is not just a website you can look at, you can interact with it, too," Ellis said, adding when the redesign is completed, likely in the fall, it will provide additional services, such as obtaining necessary forms.
Ellis said the county's contract with CivicPlus allows for a free platform upgrade and redesign of the site. Ellis sought and received approval from the county commissioners recently for some add-ons to the contract, including a navigation system based on analytics for $2,500; content optimization for $2,500 and eight hours of virtual training for $1,250.
Ellis said the new platform, which is currently being used by the county's animal shelter, Expo Center and Memorial Opera House, is also more mobile friendly.
Commission president Jeff Good, R-Center, said the county never received any analytical data with the current website. The new platform will allow the county to mine data about user interest and allow them to manage the content and data in a more targeted manner.
"It is going to make people's lives much easier," Good said.