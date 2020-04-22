Porter County town wins state coronavirus assistance grant

"I think it's very necessary to get into small communities to keep those businesses viable, it keeps employment going. It's going to be a long process as we dig out from this virus and this is a very beneficial thing, very helpful."

The other Northwest Indiana recipients were the Starke County city of Knox, $250,000 to provide working capital to businesses for job retention, and the LaPorte County town of LaCrosse, $10,000 to install four public wireless internet hotspots for residents' education and employment needs.

"Connectivity is so vital, especially now, as we are all working and learning from home," Crouch said.

State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, said he was grateful to see Northwest Indiana communities receiving funds to provide immediate assistance to Hoosier students, workers and small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

"Providing this critical support to our rural communities now is important as we look toward the economic recovery of our state going forward," Charbonneau said.

The lieutenant governor said Wednesday all of the agencies under her jurisdiction, including housing, tourism and broadband connectivity, are looking at how their programs can be realigned to assist Hoosiers during the coronavirus pandemic.