Porter County trustee seeking social worker to help serve clients

CENTER TOWNSHIP — Center Township Trustee Jesse Harper said his office intends to hire a part-time social worker to assess clients, who may need assistance outside of the office's reach.

The new person will be charged with determining what type of assistance is needed and coordinating with non-profits and non-governmental agencies within the township to best guide those clients to the proper agency, he said.

"One of the great aspects of Center Township is the number of agencies and individuals ready and willing to provide support to their neighbors," Harper said. "However, what is needed, at a township level, is someone who can better coordinate between all of these agencies and services provided."

"I have also seen that many of our clients need help beyond what is provided by the trustee's office and that someone with the training and education of a social worker, would be better situated to determine the exact help that is needed," Harper said. "It may be nothing more than someone simply listening to them."

The township board approved the new requested appropriation for 2022 at last month's budget meeting and ARPA (American Rescue Plan) funds will help to offset the cost of the new position.