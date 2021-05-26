 Skip to main content
Porter County volunteers, aide honored for pandemic response
alert top story

Porter County volunteers, aide honored for pandemic response

EMA volunteers, staff honored

Indiana Department of Homeland Security Executive Director Stephen Cox poses with Porter County Emergency Management Agency Director Lance Bella; section leaders Richard Bohan, Matthew Melton and Angelina Valente; administrative assistant Ellen Reed and Assistant Director Mark Carlo. Bohan, Melton, Valente and Reed were awarded for their work during the pandemic.

 Doug Ross, The Times

VALPARAISO — Three Porter County Emergency Management Agency volunteers and an aide were honored for going above and beyond in their response to the pandemic.

Section leaders Richard Bohan, Matthew Melton and Angelina Valente gave countless hours of service to the pandemic response. Administrative Assistant Ellen Reed also worked long beyond what her shift required, without extra pay, to get work done.

The Porter County Emergency Operations Center was activated March 13, the same day children were sent home from school because of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order, Melton said.

“Rather than staying home, these individuals made the decision to come to our agency in order to assist the emergency responders and citizens of Porter County,” EMA Director Lance Bella said. “They began arriving each morning, working 10 to 12 hours per day, a minimum of five days each week. They continued this practice for nearly three months, knowing full well they would receive no compensation for their efforts.”

During that time, EMA faced many challenges, including calls of desperation from emergency services agencies, Bella said.

The honorees distributed personal protective equipment and emergency responders, delivered emergency supplies to the Salvation Army for distribution to the elderly, posted on social media to inform the public and more.

The section leaders also retrofitted masks to accept filter cartridges for protection, made homemade masks, fabricated emergency supplies using a 3D printer, coordinated private donations of supplies used to create PPE, Bella said.

Reed worked extra time on weekends doing jobs that weren’t considered normal for that position. She even learned how to use a forklift so she could unload trucks. She also painted the building’s interior, a section at a time, when she had 15 minutes to spare.

Each of the honorees received a Meritorious Service Medal.

Keynote speaker Stephen Cox, executive director of Indiana Department of Homeland Security, complimented the EMA staff and volunteers.

“You folks are a vital asset in this community,” he said. “You have answered the call in a variety of ways in this unprecedented experience.”

With the help of Porter County EMA and its counterparts throughout the state, his agency delivered 4.2 million PPE items, 81,000 vaccine doses and 125,000 meals, Cox said.

“You’re the people with boots on the ground,” setting personal safety aside to help the public in an emergency, he said. “That’s the way we’re hard-wired.”

