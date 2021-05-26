Porter County volunteers, aide honored for pandemic response

VALPARAISO — Three Porter County Emergency Management Agency volunteers and an aide were honored for going above and beyond in their response to the pandemic.

Section leaders Richard Bohan, Matthew Melton and Angelina Valente gave countless hours of service to the pandemic response. Administrative Assistant Ellen Reed also worked long beyond what her shift required, without extra pay, to get work done.

The Porter County Emergency Operations Center was activated March 13, the same day children were sent home from school because of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order, Melton said.

“Rather than staying home, these individuals made the decision to come to our agency in order to assist the emergency responders and citizens of Porter County,” EMA Director Lance Bella said. “They began arriving each morning, working 10 to 12 hours per day, a minimum of five days each week. They continued this practice for nearly three months, knowing full well they would receive no compensation for their efforts.”

During that time, EMA faced many challenges, including calls of desperation from emergency services agencies, Bella said.