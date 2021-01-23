Porter County's Democratic chairman stepping down

VALPARAISO — Porter County Democratic Chairman Jeff Chidester has announced his retirement.
Chidester, who has been chairman since 2007, said it’s time for changes. The party needs someone with more social media savvy, possibly younger, he said.
As the pandemic helped drive home, knocking on doors seems to be a thing of the past, he said.
Chidester plans to remain active in the party.
On March 6, the precinct committee members will choose his successor.
Prior to Chidester, Leon West was the longtime county Democratic chairman.
Chidester serves on the Porter County Election Board. Whether he remains in that position will be up to the new party chairman to determine, but Chidester wouldn’t be averse to continuing to serve, he said.
At Thursday’s Election Board meeting, Kenard Taylor recommended automatically fining candidates who submit campaign finance reports late. “I think that will improve performance,” he said, because some candidates are habitually late in filing reports.
Taylor said he has reviewed 53 campaign finance reports for the past election and found 36 were correct, a sign that the county’s training programs for candidates is paying off.
Taylor said 17 need to be redone to correct errors. He’s not done reviewing the reports.
The biggest mistake candidates are making is listing an expense but not the reason why it was incurred, he said.
Some other campaign committees could be closed out if candidates would simply note that they were forgiving money they loaned to their own campaigns.