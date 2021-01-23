Porter County's Democratic chairman stepping down

VALPARAISO — Porter County Democratic Chairman Jeff Chidester has announced his retirement.

Chidester, who has been chairman since 2007, said it’s time for changes. The party needs someone with more social media savvy, possibly younger, he said.

As the pandemic helped drive home, knocking on doors seems to be a thing of the past, he said.

Chidester plans to remain active in the party.

On March 6, the precinct committee members will choose his successor.

Prior to Chidester, Leon West was the longtime county Democratic chairman.

Chidester serves on the Porter County Election Board. Whether he remains in that position will be up to the new party chairman to determine, but Chidester wouldn’t be averse to continuing to serve, he said.

At Thursday’s Election Board meeting, Kenard Taylor recommended automatically fining candidates who submit campaign finance reports late. “I think that will improve performance,” he said, because some candidates are habitually late in filing reports.