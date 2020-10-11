Porter, Soliday vie again in 4th District House race

Porter said the legislature needs to reduce the dependence on coal and increase the “green” jobs while expanding the public transportation system to give people access to jobs and health care.

“Ed has had 14 years in office, and people should vote for me if they want good public schools, a clean environment and clean energy and live in a state that puts people first,” she said.

Porter and her husband, Mike, have two children.

Holiday focused on budget, road

Soliday, 75, does aviation consulting, mostly looking into the causes of accidents. He said, when he was originally recruited to run for office, he expected to serve two terms and turn the job over to someone else. Although a Republican, he said he tries to be bipartisan in serving the Region's needs.

He agreed the budget will head up the session’s agenda, and, because of the reduced income caused by the pandemic, 15% cuts will have to be made in every department except teacher salaries. He said the legislature added $763 million to that fund in the current budget, bringing raises to teachers in almost every district in the state.