Portillo's withdraws petition for Oak District location, eyeing other locations, developer says

SCHERERVILLE — Portillo's has put a pause on opening a drive-thru location in Schererville while it considers other locations for the restaurant.

During a Monday Schererville Board of Zoning Appeals meeting, a letter dated July 23 was read into the record requesting the withdrawal of a petition for a variance of use the restaurant would have needed.

The petition at hand was a request for a variance to allow a drive-thru lane for Portillo's on lot 2 of the Oak District development at 341 Indianapolis Blvd., which is within the town's U.S. 41 commercial corridor overlay district.

The Board, in a unanimous 5-0 vote, approved withdrawing the petition.

Tom Collins, owner and president of Luke Family of Brands, developer of Oak District, told The Times Thursday the restaurant is pausing its plans to move into the development while scoping out other locations.

The decision, Collins said, is "not uncommon right now," as national retailers looking for new locations are doing "extra due diligence."