Try 1 month for 99¢
Portage City Hall

Portage City Hall

 Tony V. Martin, The Times

PORTAGE — Sections of Samuelson Road may be closed for the next month as utility work is completed in the right-of-way.

Closures for through traffic, between U.S. 20 and U.S. 6 include:

  • From Old Porter Road to Portage Avenue, from now until Dec. 11
  • From Portage Avenue to Central Avenue from Dec. 12 through Dec. 21 
  • From Central Avenue to Robbins Road from Dec. 27 through Jan. 10.

Alternate routes may be necessary, according to a press release from the city's department of community development.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Porter County Reporter

Joyce has been a reporter for nearly 40 years, including 23 years with The Times. She's a native of Merrillville, but has lived in Portage for 39 years. She covers municipal and school government in Porter County.