PORTAGE — Sections of Samuelson Road may be closed for the next month as utility work is completed in the right-of-way.
Closures for through traffic, between U.S. 20 and U.S. 6 include:
- From Old Porter Road to Portage Avenue, from now until Dec. 11
- From Portage Avenue to Central Avenue from Dec. 12 through Dec. 21
- From Central Avenue to Robbins Road from Dec. 27 through Jan. 10.
Alternate routes may be necessary, according to a press release from the city's department of community development.