Positive Indiana tax revenue forecast unlikely to unleash spending boom

Hoosier lawmakers expect to take a cautious approach in crafting Indiana's new two-year spending plan to ensure there's enough money available to meet the state's needs.

The revenue forecast provided Thursday to the State Budget Committee shows Indiana poised to see $1.6 billion in tax-revenue growth over the next 30 months, primarily from sales and personal income taxes.

That normally would be more than sufficient to cover the annual spending growth approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly, and pay for a few special projects. However, continued high inflation and state spending boosts two years ago made possible by disappearing federal aid tied to the COVID-19 pandemic will make the Legislature's upcoming budget session anything but normal.

Cris Johnston, a Crown Point native and director of the Indiana Office of Management and Budget, said Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is preparing to submit to lawmakers in early January a balanced state budget prioritizing funding for education, workforce training, economic development and public health.

"We are sort of establishing sort of a new plateau. The forecast revenues for fiscal year 2023 are below collections for fiscal year 2022, but still higher than the previous forecast," Johnston said. "I think this gives us the opportunity to consider all of those policy items."

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Ryan Mishler, R-Bremen, isn't so sure.

He said state agencies overseen by Holcomb are requesting more than $700 million a year in new spending when Indiana is expecting about $600 million in new revenue in each of the next two budget years, along with $367 million more in the current budget year.

Giving those agencies everything they want would leave no new money for elementary and secondary education, colleges and universities, increased Medicaid expenses or state legislator spending priorities, Mishler said.

Plus, he noted that numerous capital projects included in the current state budget have ballooning costs for materials and labor, leaving Indiana effectively starting its budget process at least $1 billion in the hole.

"I think we need to be very cautious as we move forward. We'll work with what we have with the numbers here. Obviously, we get another shot at it in April when we get an updated forecast," Mishler said.

"I am confident that we can continue to make investments in the Hoosier State while exercising the discipline necessary to keep Indiana in a fiscally sound position."

The top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, Sen. Eddie Melton of Gary, is more optimistic. He believes Indiana will remain in a good economic position in the years ahead.

"With the funds we have, we should be investing in K-12 education and ensuring schools have the budgets to pay their teachers more to help address the ongoing teacher shortage," he said. "Addressing our declining college-attainment rate, as well as funding the recommendations outlined by the Governor’s Public Health Commission, must also be a top priority."

