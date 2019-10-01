The state's most populous county no longer will prosecute adults who are arrested for possessing up to 1 ounce of marijuana.
Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Monday that he believes it's not in anyone's interest to go after Indianapolis residents and visitors who possess a small amount of marijuana for personal use.
"I have come to this decision as a veteran prosecutor. I have seen the resources devoted to these prosecutions and believe those resources can be used more effectively to promote public safety, ensure justice for victims and reduce recidivism," Mears said.
"When faced with the choice between prosecuting this and prosecuting acts of violence, my priority is clear."
Mears, a Democrat who became Marion County prosecutor Sept. 23 following the health-related resignation of Prosecutor Terry Curry, said the office already has been steadily reducing its marijuana possession cases this year since nearly 8 in 10 cases result in dismissal.
"Too often, an arrest for marijuana possession puts individuals into the system who otherwise would not be. That is not a win for our community," Mears said.
"The enforcement of marijuana policy has disproportionately impacted people of color, and this is a first step to addressing that."
Under Indiana law, possession of less than 30 grams of marijuana — typically enough for between 30 and 60 "joints" — is a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Mears said his office still will prosecute marijuana possession by individuals under age 18, and cases involving marijuana trafficking or dealing, as well as driving under the influence of marijuana.
Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter, a Democrat, did not respond to a request for comment on the new marijuana prosecution policy in Indianapolis.
Gary Germann, the Democratic prosecutor for Porter County, said he disagrees with Mears' decision to ignore the state's marijuana statutes.
"I don't want to become the Indiana Legislature," Germann said. "The Legislature has written a law and we prosecute the cases."
He noted that the law against marijuana possession already provides multiple opportunities for individuals to avoid prosecution by participating in a diversion program, paying a fee or performing community service.
"It's still a case-by-case basis," Germann said. "You could have marijuana case, but it's really a heroin problem. You still have to look behind all the doors."
Germann also believes it's dangerous to treat marijuana as though it's "safe," because the increased potency of THC in modern strains of the drug can negatively impact the brain function of its users.
At the Statehouse, state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, a Democratic candidate for Indiana attorney general who has led a so-far unsuccessful effort to either decriminalize or legalize marijuana in the Hoosier State, hailed the decision.
"Let's stop branding our citizens with a criminal record for doing what is increasingly viewed as normal behavior," Tallian said. "Why should Hoosiers be punished for something our neighbors and Americans in 33 other states have the freedom to do?"
"It is past time for our jail cells to be cleared of Hoosiers who have committed no other crime than be in possession of a harmless substance, that actually has real medical benefits."
On the other hand, Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr. questioned the wisdom of any prosecutor who would "ignore a particular state law not to their liking."
"I am concerned that this proclamation in Marion County will attract to Indianapolis people with a particular interest in communities where drug enforcement is lax," Hill said.
"It seems to me a curious strategy to put out a welcome mat for lawbreakers in a community already facing challenges related to crime, homelessness and other social problems stemming from drug abuse."