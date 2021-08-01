'Priced out of Northwest Indiana': Rents outpacing salaries; low-income Hoosiers hardest hit

The issue of affordable housing needs to be taken up at the county or regional level, the consultants said.

A further housing crisis looms with the federal eviction moratorium allowed to expire on Saturday.

Lake County has seen 4,025 evictions filed since March 16, 2020, followed by Porter County at 620 and LaPorte County at 595, according to an online tracking provided by Legal Services Corporation, which bills itself as the largest funder of civil legal aid for low-income Americans in the nation.

Valparaiso resident Michelle Guardiola said she, her two children, her fiance and her fiance's mother had to be out of her rental home of 10 years on Saturday and she has been unable over the past six months to find an affordable alternative.

Part of the challenge are the credit problems she developed from falling behind in paying back loans she had to take out to make ends meet as a single mom of two. But she has also found rental costs out of reach in Porter County, even with the assistance she receives from others.

"I have nothing right now," she said late last week. "The amount of hoops that people make you jump through to get a place."