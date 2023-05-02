KINGSFORD HEIGHTS — Democrats Duane Arndt and Jeana Blake both advanced in Tuesday's Town Council Primary.

Arndt defeated Kari A. Moss in the Council Ward 2 Primary, winning by a margin of 102-46, according to unofficial election results.

Blake bested Joe Atkinson in the Council Ward 4 Primary. Blake collected 111 votes, according to the unofficial results, and Atkinson tallied 39.

The Republicans did not run a candidate in either the Ward 2 or Ward 4 Primaries, leaving Arndt and Blake unopposed in the General Election.

The Republicans did run a candidate in the Council Ward 3 Primary. Laura Enoch collected 43 votes, according to the unofficial results.

Enoch will face Democrat incumbent Ward 3 Councilman Dennis Francis in the General Election. Francis also ran unopposed in the Primary and picked up 54 votes, the unofficial results show.

Incumbent Democrats Brian Nurnberg and Evelyn Ballinger also ran unopposed in Tuesday's Primary election.

Nurnberg, the Ward 1 Councilman, notched 114 votes, according to the unofficial results, and Ballinger, the Ward 5 Councilwoman, tallied 131.

The Republicans did not run Primary candidates either Ward 1 or Ward 5.