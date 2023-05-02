Times staff
KINGSFORD HEIGHTS — Democrats Duane Arndt and Jeana Blake both advanced in Tuesday's Town Council Primary.
Arndt defeated Kari A. Moss in the Council Ward 2 Primary, winning by a margin of 102-46, according to unofficial election results.
Blake bested Joe Atkinson in the Council Ward 4 Primary. Blake collected 111 votes, according to the unofficial results, and Atkinson tallied 39.
The Republicans did not run a candidate in either the Ward 2 or Ward 4 Primaries, leaving Arndt and Blake unopposed in the General Election.
The Republicans did run a candidate in the Council Ward 3 Primary. Laura Enoch collected 43 votes, according to the unofficial results.
Enoch will face Democrat incumbent Ward 3 Councilman Dennis Francis in the General Election. Francis also ran unopposed in the Primary and picked up 54 votes, the unofficial results show.
- Killing of Indiana Senate Bill 424 causes riptide of emotion
- NWI Business Ins and Outs: Crown Point Records and Chipotle opening; Sip, Red Nar and Mi Maria Bonita closing; Crown Point Toys and Collectibles relocating
- Man nabbed filming woman in Kohl's dressing room, Portage cops say
- Unfinished medical office building still in limbo after five years
- Man charged with murder after body found at state wildlife area, officials say
- Scammers found soliciting in Portage, police warn of increase as weather warms up
- Indiana Dunes National Park names new vendors for busy beach season
- Portage man faces felony after being nabbed with nearly 1,500 pills, police say
- Cleveland-Cliffs reports $42 million loss in first quarter
- Bomb threat sends Lake Central HS students home early
- Schererville man gets 60 years for his girlfriend’s murder
- Unsealed court records show man shut five children in nearby bedroom, then shot and killed girlfriend
- Elderly Porter County man charged with holding shotgun to woman's face, pulling trigger
- Here are the Region's prep softball statistical leaders through April 26, 2023
- New charge filed against Portage mom accused of shooting husband, records show
Incumbent Democrats Brian Nurnberg and Evelyn Ballinger also ran unopposed in Tuesday's Primary election.
Nurnberg, the Ward 1 Councilman, notched 114 votes, according to the unofficial results, and Ballinger, the Ward 5 Councilwoman, tallied 131.
The Republicans did not run Primary candidates either Ward 1 or Ward 5.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.