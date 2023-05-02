PORTAGE – Austin Bonta defeated former Mayor John Cannon by a nearly 2-1 margin to become the Republican challenger in November’s mayoral race.

“Two to one is great in terms of numbers,” Bonta said. “We want to make sure we come together now as a party.” He wants people who considered him their second choice on Tuesday to support him in November, and he wants people who did vote to know he’s open to meeting with them.

Bonta said he wants to examine the issues in the campaign, some of which were Republican themes and others that were nonpartisan but of interest in the city, to see what resonates with voters.

“We’re here at the Bonta bunker, I call, it, with my family and parents,” he said Tuesday night.

Some of his campaign volunteers met each other for the first time at the “Bonta bunker.”

“They came from all sorts of backgrounds in Portage,” he said.

According to unofficial final results, Bonta had 1,125 votes to Cannon’s 670, giving Bonta nearly 63% of the vote.

Bonta will face Democrat Sue Lynch, the incumbent, in November. If he wins, he would tie former Mayor John Snyder as the youngest mayor in the city’s history.

Cannon served as mayor for nine months in 2019 following Snyder’s felony conviction on public corruption charges.

Bonta serves on the Fire Merit Board and previously served on the Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals. He is the founder of a music education business but claims no musical talent. Instead, he focuses on the administrative side of the business.

Bonta’s campaign is focused on his mission of “protecting your investment in Portage,” according to his website.

He describes himself as a solution-driven and fiscally disciplined conservative. His four main priorities are to be pro-taxpayer, pro-infrastructure, pro-public safety and pro-business, his website says.

Bonta stressed his service on the Board of Zoning Appeals, Development Review Committee and now the Fire Merit Board. “It’s given me a front-row seat on how our city has run, and it’s given me a front-row seat on deciding how it can be run better,” he said.

Among the big issues that will affect Portage for years to come is the Willowcreek Road extension being pursued by Porter County officials. Bonta doesn’t want Union Township to become another Winfield and suggested an “extraterritorial planning area” in which the city and county cooperate on zoning two miles outside the city limits.

Bonta also wants the city to update its master plan. “We are now three plans behind,” he said, on the theory that the 15-year-old plan should have been updated every five years.

That plan should call for attracting more businesses to the city. Property tax revenues from businesses are more lucrative than from residences. Homes also require more government services, Bonta noted.

“We need to go past the bedroom community and focus on business,” he said. “Our business base has not kept pace with the city.”

Bonta said the city needs and urban forest ordinance to maintain the city’s character as the city develops. Lynch, too, has said she wants the city to hire an urban forester.

Bonta also wants to build up the historical communities – Garyton, Crisman and McCool – that were merged when Portage became a town in 1959. The new downtown needs attention, too, he said.

The Republican Party had four candidates for City Council in Tuesday's primary, all unopposed. Melissa Weidenbach as an at-large candidate, Robert Parnell in the first district, Victoria Gresham in the third district and Charissa Childers in the fifth will be on the November ballot.

The Democratic Party chose Elizabeth Modesto over Terri Clark for clerk-treasurer, Ferdinand Alvarez and Debbie Podgorski for at-large City Council seats over Sonda Vasquez and David Degard, and Gina Giese-Hurst, Pete Trinidad Jr., Joetta Collins, Brian Gulley and Collin Czilli for the five district council seats.