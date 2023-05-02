LAKE STATION — Mayor Bill Carroll’s pursuit of a second term in office gained momentum as he won the Democratic nomination in Tuesday’s primary.

Carroll was challenged by former City Councilman Neil Anderson. Carroll will now face Republican Benjamin Fontanez Jr. in the general election. Fontanez was unopposed in the primary.

Carroll couldn’t be immediately reached for comment Tuesday night, but he thanked supporters in a post on Facebook.

“We could not have succeeded without you,” Carroll said in the post. “I consider tonight a win for Lake Station. Everyone that came out represented themselves, their feelings and ultimately this community.”

Carroll said he’s excited for what’s in store for Lake Station.

“I am thankful for your continued support as I push to help this city achieve what we all know it is capable of,” Carroll said on Facebook.

Carroll has referred to Lake Station as an up-and-coming city, and he believes continuity is necessary in the mayor’s office to build on the foundation established in the municipality during his first term.

He said infrastructure has been a priority, and he will continue focusing on those enhancements if elected to another term as mayor. During the last four years, many streets have been repaired, pipe has been installed and six lift stations have been replaced. Many of those projects have been done with grant money.

Carroll said Ridge Road needs to be upgraded, and he will continue to collaborate with Hobart and New Chicago on potential grant opportunities or other funding methods to address the corridor. He said that endeavor will cost millions of dollars, and none of the communities can do it alone.

Carroll said another goal is to attract more business and development to Lake Station.

He said the city currently operates on a budget around $3.1 million, and economic growth would enhance the city’s tax base.

Carroll said he’s been talking with commercial realtors about prospects for Central Avenue, and efforts continue to clear the former city hall property to create redevelopment opportunities there.

Carroll said he believes more recreational opportunities are needed in Lake Station for residents of all ages. He said the municipality is investing hundreds of thousands of dollars in parks facilities, and he’s willing to have conversations with groups interested in running youth leagues in the city.