CEDAR LAKE — Republicans appear to have opted for some new candidates to represent their party on the Nov. 7 general election ballot.
Unofficial results from Tuesday's election show Richard Thiel Jr. and Larry Nagy won the two at-large town council slots in the Republican primary over incumbent Councilmen John Foreman and Richard Sharpe.
Similarly, Chuck Becker seems to have defeated Councilman Ralph Miller and Jimmy Laud Jr. for the Republican nomination in Ward 4.
Becker currently is unopposed in the general election, while Thiel and Nagy will face Jeff Biel and Mary Joan Dickson, who were unopposed in the Democratic primary for the two at-large council seats.
In Ward 5, Republican Councilwoman Colleen Schieben will compete for another term against Democrat Deborah Mandich-Nowland after each woman faced no opposition for her party’s nomination.
Republican Clerk-Treasurer Jennifer Sandberg also was unopposed in the primary and no Democratic candidate currently is slated to run for Cedar Lake clerk-treasurer in the general election.
Gallery: Cedar Lake breaks ground on dewatering facility
Cedar Lake groundbreaking for the town's new de-watering facility
A groundbreaking for Cedar Lake's new dewatering facility was held behind the Town Hall. The actual facility will be built at a different location.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Cedar Lake groundbreaking for the town's new dewatering facility
Cedar Lake Council President Randy Niemeyer speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for Cedar Lake's new dewatering facility.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Cedar Lake groundbreaking for the town's new dewatering facility
Members of the Lakeside Artists Guild and Academy Andy Anderson and his sons James, left, and Eli perform ahead of a groundbreaking ceremony for Cedar Lake's new dewatering facility.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Cedar Lake groundbreaking for the town's new de-watering facility
A groundbreaking for Cedar Lake's new dewatering facility was held behind the town hall. The actual facility will be built at a different location.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Cedar Lake groundbreaking for the town's new de-watering facility
Members of the Lakeside Artists Guild and Academy Andy Anderson and his sons James, left, and Eli perform ahead of a groundbreaking ceremony for Cedar Lake's new dewatering facility.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Cedar Lake groundbreaking for the town's new dewatering facility
State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for Cedar Lake's new dewatering facility.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Cedar Lake groundbreaking for the town's new dewatering facility
Town and state officials take part in a groundbreaking for Cedar Lake's new dewatering facility.
John J. Watkins, The Times
