CHESTERTON — Town Councilman Dane Lafata, D-3rd, won his party's nomination to run in the general election in Tuesday's primary, besting challenger Eric Robinson by a vote of 216 to 103, according to unofficial results.

On the Republican ballot second district council challenger John VanDenburgh beat incumbent Lloyd Kittredge Jr. by a vote of 116 to 98.

Uncontested nominations in the Duneland community included Democrat Courtney Udvare earning a chance to run for another term as clerk-treasurer, and fellow party members Erin Collins and incumbent Sharon Darnell earning a place on the November ballot to represent the second and fourth council districts respectively.

On the Republican ballot, incumbents Jim Ton in the first and Jennifer Fisher in the fifth are nominees for council seats.