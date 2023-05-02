EAST CHICAGO — The conflagrations and speed traps of city politics had Mayor Anthony Copeland worried earlier this spring.

But Tuesday night, he hugged and thanked his supporters at the East Chicago Shrine Center on Pulaski Street, as if he knew he would win all along.

“Was I nervous, yeah. But I give out before I give in. I am overjoyed to see all of you in this room and tell each and every one of you, that every day I give you all that I am,” Copeland told the crowd short after 7:30 p.m.

His challenger, North Township Trustee Adrian Santos, thanked disappointed supporters at his election night venue on Chicago Avenue.

He also congratulated Copeland for winning the Democratic party’s nomination for a fourth term in office.

“But I will continue to be the voice to add more firefighters, add more police officers, open the city park swimming pools. I’m not done,” Santos said.

Santos was an East Chicago councilman from 2004 to 2015 and city clerk from 2016 through 2020. He current serves as North Township trustee for residents of East Chicago, Hammond, Highland, Munster and Whiting.

Copeland ran on a platform of fiscal responsibility, balanced budgets, and reinvestment in the city’s infrastructure.

The city’s once dilapidated North Harbor neighborhood, where Copeland celebrated, is studded with new housing, new water utilities, newly paved streets and new business facades that have arisen over the last dozen years.

As one supporter called out to the crowd during the victory celebration, “Your eyes don’t lie. He deserves another four years.”

Early and unofficial numbers showed the mayor winning is most of the city’s precincts. Santos said Tuesday night he didn’t have final vote totals, “but I can’t make up the difference.”

Copeland had to overcome discontent over pay and working conditions within the city’s fire and police departments, which employ more than 100 first responders, many of whom have been vocal in demanding a change in city administration.

The firefighters union and the city’s Fraternal Order of Police lodge, representing more than 100 city employees, endorsing Santos.

However, they only represent a fraction of the city’s total workforce of more than 500. Copeland answered that many of his critics don’t even live within city limits.

Copeland’s re-election campaign had the financial muscle to answer Santos’ challenge.

Donors lavished more than $249,000 on the mayor’s campaign, in addition to the $272,000 in cash on hand he reported at the beginning of the year. And the mayor spent more than $263,000 to get his name out before the voters.

Santos received and spent less than $36,000 during the same pre-primary period.

Once Lake County election officials certify his victory next week, he would face off against either Arthur Santos Sr. or Travis Adonis, who were seeking the city’s Republican nomination to run in the Nov. 7 general election.

Copeland, a city firefighter for 26 years, started his political career two decades ago, serving as a member of the city’s common council from 2003 to 2007 as a city councilman and chairman of the city's Democratic organization from 2005 to 2007.

The mayor’s office became vacant in 2010 after a federal court jury found former Mayor George Pabey guilty of stealing city funds to remodel a house he bought in Gary's Miller Beach neighborhood.

Copeland convinced a caucus of Democratic Party precinct committee members that year to pick him – over five other Democrats – to finish out Pabey’s term in office, making Copeland the city’s first black mayor.

Pabey came into office leading a city in the depths of the great recession and the city was $15 million in debt and municipal worker were experiencing pay cuts.

He said he did the hard work of balancing the city’s budget, boosted the city’s municipal bond rating from junk to gold.

“I’ve been a good steward,” Copeland said.

City Judge Sonya Morris and 2nd District City Councilman Lenny Franciski ran unopposed in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

Some 25 Democrats were vying to fill eight other seats on the Common Council Tuesday as well.

Dwayne “Tuss” Rancifer Jr., Vanessa “Coach V” Hernandez-Orange, Kenny “Coach” Monroe, Monica Gonzalez, Terence “Terry” Hill, Stacy Dixon-Winfield, Robert Garcia and Gilda Orange were among the vote leaders Tuesday night.

Benita White Arnold held a slim lead over incumbent City Clerk Richard “Rich” Medina Tuesday night.