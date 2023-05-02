GRIFFITH — The current leadership in the town of Griffith seems likely to remain intact for another four years.

Unofficial election results show Councilman Jim Marker appears to have prevailed over Tony Terzarial in Ward 1 — the sole contested race on the Republican ballot.

No Democratic candidates filed to run in Tuesday’s primary election for Griffith municipal offices.

As a result, unless Democratic Party officials appoint candidates by July 3 to run in the general election, all of the uncontested incumbent Republicans nominated at the primary automatically will be elected Nov. 7 to new terms.

That includes, in addition to Marker, Clerk-Treasurer Gina Smith, Ward 2 Councilman Larry Ballah, Ward 3 Councilman Rick Ryfa, Ward 4 Councilwoman Melissa Robbins, and Ward 5 Councilman Tony Hobson.

