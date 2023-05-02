ST. JOHN — Incumbent Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez cruised to victory in Tuesday's Primary Election.
Hernandez defeated challenger, Kim Schaver, in the Republican Primary and will retain her position, as the Democrats did not field a candidate in the Primary, according to unofficial election results.
Of the four Republican candidates vying for two council-at-large seats — incumbents Wayne Pondinas and Mike Aurelio, and challengers Theresa Birlson and Mike Bouvat — Pondinas and Bouvat held substantial leads, according to the unofficial results.
In the Republican Town Council Ward 1 Primary, challenger Ann was doubling up incumbent Bryan Blazak, the unofficial results showed.
The Democrats did not run a candidate in the Ward 1 race.
Republican Christian Jorgensen ran unopposed in the Town Council Ward 2 Primary and looks to have a clear path to council seat, as the Democrats did not have a candidate in the Primary.