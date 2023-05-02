HIGHLAND — Town residents are poised for a lively general election this year with Democratic and Republican candidates competing in every race on the ballot.
Democratic Clerk-Treasurer Mark Herak will run for a full term at the Nov. 7 election against Republican Kathy Burke after both were unopposed in Tuesday’s primary elections.
In Ward 1, Republican primary voters picked George Georgeff over Vito Santino to face off against Democrat Carlos Aburto.
Democratic Councilwoman Toya Smith prevailed in Ward 2 over Jack Rowe. She’ll face Republican G. Douglas Turich in the general election.
Both candidates for Ward 3, Democrat Alex Robertson and Republican Mark Leyva, were unopposed for their party’s nomination.
In Ward 4, unofficial results showed Republican Tom Black with a tiny lead over Matthew Thomas for the opportunity to square off in the fall against Democrat Olga Briseno.
- Killing of Indiana Senate Bill 424 causes riptide of emotion
- NWI Business Ins and Outs: Crown Point Records and Chipotle opening; Sip, Red Nar and Mi Maria Bonita closing; Crown Point Toys and Collectibles relocating
- Man nabbed filming woman in Kohl's dressing room, Portage cops say
- Unfinished medical office building still in limbo after five years
- Man charged with murder after body found at state wildlife area, officials say
- Scammers found soliciting in Portage, police warn of increase as weather warms up
- Indiana Dunes National Park names new vendors for busy beach season
- Portage man faces felony after being nabbed with nearly 1,500 pills, police say
- Cleveland-Cliffs reports $42 million loss in first quarter
- Bomb threat sends Lake Central HS students home early
- Schererville man gets 60 years for his girlfriend’s murder
- Unsealed court records show man shut five children in nearby bedroom, then shot and killed girlfriend
- Elderly Porter County man charged with holding shotgun to woman's face, pulling trigger
- Here are the Region's prep softball statistical leaders through April 26, 2023
- New charge filed against Portage mom accused of shooting husband, records show
Finally, in Ward 5, Republican Philip Scheeringa topped Vernon Sieb for the Republican nomination. He’ll face Democrat Emiliano Perez Jr. in the general election.
Tina Brenda opened Highland's first tattoo studio. (Provided, Cari Hughes Photography)
Tina Brenda opened Highland's first tattoo studio. (Provided, Cari Hughes Photography)
Tina Brenda opened Highland's first tattoo studio. (Provided, Cari Hughes Photography)
Tina Brenda opened Highland's first tattoo studio. (Provided, Cari Hughes Photography)
Tina Brenda and her husband Mike Cap opened Highland's first tattoo studio. (Provided, Cari Hughes Photography)
Tina Brenda opened Highland's first tattoo studio. (Provided, Cari Hughes Photography)
Tina Brenda opened Highland's first tattoo studio. (Provided, Cari Hughes Photography)
Veteran Tina Brenda checks an image of a cat for a tattoo. She and husband Mike Cap opened Nephilim Studios in downtown Highland.
The tools of Tina Brenda's trade at Highland's first tattoo studio.
Veteran Tina Brenda works on a tattoo for a client at her studio in Highland, the town's first.
Veteran Tina Brenda works on a tattoo for a client at her studio in Highland.
Veteran Tina Brenda works on a tattoo for a client at her studio in Highland, the town's first.
Veteran Tina Brenda uses a template to begin a tattoo for a client at Nephilim Studios, the first tattoo shop in Highland.
Tina Brenda and co-owner Mike Cap have opened Highland's first tattoo studio.
Veteran Tina Brenda has opened Highland's first tattoo studio, having lobbied to change prohibition on tattoo parlors. Here she uses a template to begin a tattoo for a client.
Veteran Tina Brenda has opened Highland's first tattoo studio after lobbying to change prohibition against tattoo parlors. Using a template, she begins a tattoo for a client.
A collection of inks at Nephilim Studios, Tina Brenda's tattoo shop in downtown Highland.
Veteran Tina Brenda works on a tattoo for a client at her studio in Highland, the town's first.
Tina Brenda and Mike Cap opened Highland's first tattoo studio. (Provided, Megan Michelle Photography.)
Tina Brenda opened Highland's first tattoo studio. (Provided, Cari Hughes Photography)
Tina Brenda opened Highland's first tattoo studio. (Provided, Cari Hughes Photography)
Tina Brenda opened Highland's first tattoo studio. (Provided, Cari Hughes Photography)
Tina Brenda opened Highland's first tattoo studio. (Provided, Cari Hughes Photography)
Tina Brenda and her husband Mike Cap opened Highland's first tattoo studio. (Provided, Cari Hughes Photography)
Tina Brenda opened Highland's first tattoo studio. (Provided, Cari Hughes Photography)
Tina Brenda opened Highland's first tattoo studio. (Provided, Cari Hughes Photography)
Veteran Tina Brenda checks an image of a cat for a tattoo. She and husband Mike Cap opened Nephilim Studios in downtown Highland.
The tools of Tina Brenda's trade at Highland's first tattoo studio.
Veteran Tina Brenda works on a tattoo for a client at her studio in Highland, the town's first.
Veteran Tina Brenda works on a tattoo for a client at her studio in Highland.
Veteran Tina Brenda works on a tattoo for a client at her studio in Highland, the town's first.
Veteran Tina Brenda uses a template to begin a tattoo for a client at Nephilim Studios, the first tattoo shop in Highland.
Tina Brenda and co-owner Mike Cap have opened Highland's first tattoo studio.
Veteran Tina Brenda has opened Highland's first tattoo studio, having lobbied to change prohibition on tattoo parlors. Here she uses a template to begin a tattoo for a client.
Veteran Tina Brenda has opened Highland's first tattoo studio after lobbying to change prohibition against tattoo parlors. Using a template, she begins a tattoo for a client.
A collection of inks at Nephilim Studios, Tina Brenda's tattoo shop in downtown Highland.
Veteran Tina Brenda works on a tattoo for a client at her studio in Highland, the town's first.
Tina Brenda and Mike Cap opened Highland's first tattoo studio. (Provided, Megan Michelle Photography.)
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.