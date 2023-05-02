HIGHLAND — Town residents are poised for a lively general election this year with Democratic and Republican candidates competing in every race on the ballot.

Democratic Clerk-Treasurer Mark Herak will run for a full term at the Nov. 7 election against Republican Kathy Burke after both were unopposed in Tuesday’s primary elections.

In Ward 1, Republican primary voters picked George Georgeff over Vito Santino to face off against Democrat Carlos Aburto.

Democratic Councilwoman Toya Smith prevailed in Ward 2 over Jack Rowe. She’ll face Republican G. Douglas Turich in the general election.

Both candidates for Ward 3, Democrat Alex Robertson and Republican Mark Leyva, were unopposed for their party’s nomination.

In Ward 4, unofficial results showed Republican Tom Black with a tiny lead over Matthew Thomas for the opportunity to square off in the fall against Democrat Olga Briseno.

Finally, in Ward 5, Republican Philip Scheeringa topped Vernon Sieb for the Republican nomination. He’ll face Democrat Emiliano Perez Jr. in the general election.

