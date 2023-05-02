HOBART — City Councilman Josh Huddlestun is closer to the mayor’s office.

Huddlestun easily defeated former City Councilman Jerry Herzog in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

“Our team worked hard, they were out knocking on doors,” Huddlestun said.

In addition to the face-to-face interactions, Huddlestun also has been hosting live videos on social media as another way to interact with residents.

“I think people love the transparency, the live videos that we’re doing on social media, and just the way we’re connecting with voters in a way that’s different from the norm,” Huddlestun said. “I think that translated to votes tonight.”

Tuesday’s win gets Huddlestun one step closer to succeeding Mayor Brian Snedecor, who didn't seek reelection. Huddlestun is currently the only candidate on the general election ballot. There were no Republicans who filed to run for the Hobart mayor’s office in the primary.

Huddlestun said he believes Snedecor has established a strong foundation in Hobart, and Huddlestun wants to build on it.

He said public safety, fiscal responsibility and quality of life are main priorities.

“We feel like we have the best platform and vision, and I think that resonated well with the voters,” he said.

With the primary behind him, Huddlestun said he and his team are “ready to rock.”

He said his team is passionate about the city, and he has many goals for the community.

“We’re geared up and ready,” Huddlestun said.

Huddlestun, a lifelong Hobart resident, said he will push for more activities for the city’s youth and young adults so they can actively be engaged in Hobart.

Public safety also will be a priority for Huddlestun, and he wants the Police and Fire departments to be fully-staffed and receive more training opportunities. He said there are fewer people lining up to serve as a first responder, so Hobart must offer competitive wages and benefits to attract quality candidates.

Huddlestun, who is in his second term on the City Council, has experience in banking. That includes working at banks in New Buffalo and in downtown Hobart. He also has worked in the construction and restoration industries, and he currently handles business development for AmeriClean.

Huddlestun said his time on the council and his work experience will help him serve in the mayor’s office.