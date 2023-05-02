SCHEREVILLE — Incumbent Republican Caleb S. Johnson turned away challenger Ashley Veitkus in Tuesday's Ward 5 Primary Election.
Unofficial election results showed Johnson leading Veitkus by a substantial margin.
Johnson will face off against Democrat Jen Wilson in the General Election. Wilson ran unopposed in the Ward 5 Primary.
Other Democrats running unopposed in Tuesday's Primary were incumbent Clerk-Treasurer Michael Troxell, Judge Randy Wyllie, incumbent Ward 1 Town Councilwoman Robin Arvanitis and incumbent Ward 3 Town Councilman Rob Guetzloff.
On the Republican side, Jennifer Lowry ran unopposed in Town Council Ward 1.
Crossroads YMCA is completing construction on the new Schererville location.
