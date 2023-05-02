KOUTS — Blake Jefferson Sr. won the Republican Party nomination for the third district Town Council seat, besting Jill Striker and Phillip Anderson.

Jefferson, the incumbent, received 19 votes, according to Porter County's unofficial tally, with Striker gaining 14 and Anderson 8 votes.

Several candidates ran in uncontested races, including Republican Clerk-Treasurer Laurie Tribble, 36 votes, and incumbent council members Howard Salyer in the first district and Tim Gant for an at-large seat, each receiving 41 votes. Democrat Robert Forster, earning 6 votes, was unopposed for an at-large seat on the Town Council.