LAPORTE — Republican city council incumbents Laura Konieczny and Timothy Franke both prevailed in Tuesday's Primary Election.
Konieczny, the Ward 5 Councilwoman, defeated Larry Pinkerton 152-72, according to unofficial election results.
Konieczny will face Democrat Joe Mrozinske in the General Election. Mrozinske, who ran unopposed in the primary, captured 47 votes, according to the unofficial results.
Franke, a councilman-at-large, defeated Lauren Huffman and Evan D. Wooding.
Franke collected 449 votes to Huffman's 285 and Wooding's 249, according to the unofficial results.
The Democrats did not run a candidate in the At-Large Primary.
Democrat Ronald Zimmer ran unopposed in the Mayoral Primary, as did incumbent Republican Tom Dermody.
Other unopposed Republican candidates were Clerk-Treasurer Courtney Parthun, Ward 1 City Councilwoman Julie West, Ward 2 City Council Karyl Machek-Feikes, Ward 3 City Council Drew Buchanan and Ward 4 City Council Roger Galloway.
All of the unopposed Republicans — with the exception of Buchanan — are incumbents.
