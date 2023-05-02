MERRILLVILLE — Democratic voters seem to have opted Tuesday to replace three incumbent town council members with new candidates for the general election.

In Ward 2, Shauna Haynes-Edwards appears to have narrowly edged Councilman Richard Hardaway for the Democratic nomination, according to unofficial results.

Likewise, in Ward 3, Leona Chandler-Felton topped Councilman Jeff Minchuk, while in Ward 7 Keesha Hardaway prevailed over Councilman Leonard White.

At the same time, Ward 4 Councilwoman Margaret Uzelac outpolled both Dianna Darden and William Outlar for the Democratic nomination, and Councilman Shawn Pettit defeated Chanda Flowers and Eugene Guernsey in Ward 6.

Democratic Council President Rick Bella, of Ward 5, and Rhonda Neal, in Ward 1, were nominated without opposition. Both also are unopposed in the general election.

In fact, only two Merrillville council races currently are contested on the Nov. 7 ballot after Sabine Miller, in Ward 4, and Luke Rich, in Ward 6, were nominated without opposition in the Republican primary.

For clerk-treasurer, Eric O’Neal January bested Joe Petruch in the Democratic primary. No Republican currently is running for the post.

