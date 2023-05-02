MERRILLVILLE — Democratic voters seem to have opted Tuesday to replace three incumbent town council members with new candidates for the general election.
In Ward 2, Shauna Haynes-Edwards appears to have narrowly edged Councilman Richard Hardaway for the Democratic nomination, according to unofficial results.
Likewise, in Ward 3, Leona Chandler-Felton topped Councilman Jeff Minchuk, while in Ward 7 Keesha Hardaway prevailed over Councilman Leonard White.
At the same time, Ward 4 Councilwoman Margaret Uzelac outpolled both Dianna Darden and William Outlar for the Democratic nomination, and Councilman Shawn Pettit defeated Chanda Flowers and Eugene Guernsey in Ward 6.
Democratic Council President Rick Bella, of Ward 5, and Rhonda Neal, in Ward 1, were nominated without opposition. Both also are unopposed in the general election.
In fact, only two Merrillville council races currently are contested on the Nov. 7 ballot after Sabine Miller, in Ward 4, and Luke Rich, in Ward 6, were nominated without opposition in the Republican primary.
For clerk-treasurer, Eric O’Neal January bested Joe Petruch in the Democratic primary. No Republican currently is running for the post.
A storm that blew through Northwest Indiana on Friday night hit Merrillville particularly hard.
PHOTOS: Residents offer ideas on Merrillville's growth
Merrillville drafting master plan for growth
A large sheet of brown wrapping paper was spread across a table Thursday for Merrillville residents to list their "Big Ideas" as the town drafts a new master plan.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Merrillville is drafting a new master plan
Bryon Mesarch draws an arrow to emphasize a suggestion during a community forum Thursday as Merrillville drafts a new master plan.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Merrillville is drafting a new master plan
Monica Burke of Gary jots down a suggestion during a community forum Thursday as Merrillville drafts a new master plan.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Merrillville is drafting a new master plan
Merrillville Police Chief Kosta Nuses and MeLisa Crisler offer suggestions during a roundtable discussion Thursday on the town's new master plan.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Merrillville is drafting a new master plan
Delores Rice checks out the various informational boards during a community forum Thursday on Merrillville's new master plan.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Merrillville is drafting a new master plan
Town Manager Pat Reardon opens the suggestion session Thursday with residents on Merrillville's new master plan.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Merrillville is drafting a new master plan
John Mallett uses a sticky note to attach a suggestion to an informational board during a community forum Thursday on Merrillville's new master plan.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Merrillville is drafting a new master plan
Real estate broker and consultant Del DeMao offers suggestions during a roundtable discussion Thursday on Merrillville's new master plan.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Merrillville is drafting a new master plan
Martin Shukert leads the planning session with residents Thursday at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center on Merrillville's new master plan.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Merrillville is drafting a new master plan
Resident MeLisa Crisler offers suggestions during a roundtable discussion Thursday on the new master plan that Merrillville leaders are drafting.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Merrillville is drafting a new master plan
Merrillville is drafting a new master plan and wants input from residents. About 50 showed up for the kickoff session Thursday at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Merrillville is drafting a new master plan
Martin Shukert leads the planning session Thursday for the town's new master plan at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Merrillville is drafting a new master plan
Linda Swisher jots down a suggestion for Merrillville's new master plan during a community forum Thursday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
