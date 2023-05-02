MICHIGAN CITY – Angie Deuitch easily won the Democratic nomination for mayor, getting more votes than all four of the other candidates combined.

She got 51% of the votes, according to unofficial final numbers. Her 1,434 votes were nearly three times that of County Councilman Mark Yagelski, her nearest competitor. Yagelski got 482 votes.

Former Mayor Ron Meer got 406 votes, for third place, followed by former Councilman Johnny Stimley, at 404 votes, and Councilman Michael Mack, at just 70 votes.

Deuitch, an at-large member of the City Council, served as council president last year. She also serves on the city’s Redevelopment Commission.

In November, she faces Mayor Duane Parry, who was unopposed in Tuesday’s Republican primary.

“I can transition Michigan City to a higher level,” she said during the campaign.

“I’m an empathetic leader,” she said. “My skill set is around the development of people.”

Grant writing is also among her skills. “There are so many dollars that are available,” she said.

Parry had urged the council to hire a grant writer for the city. Deuitch helped persuade the majority of the council to reject that proposal, saying it’s better to contract out that work because grant writers have their own areas of expertise.

Among the grant applications she has written is one that would address food deserts in the city, where residents lack easy access to health foods like fresh fruits and vegetables. Deuitch proposed mobile food pantries, among other ideas.

She criticized Parry’s administration for missing Community Crossings grant deadlines twice, costing the city state money for paving city streets. “How many roads could we have paved in the last few years?” she asked.

Deuitch also accused Parry of missing out on federal funding by refusing to meet with U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Ind. “Our congressman is willing to give us the money,” she said, and with the infrastructure bill having passed, there’s $500 billion in federal funding being spent.

Deuitch wants to expand the Michigan City Promise scholarship program to include nontraditional students like the parents of the students already eligible for the scholarships. This council expanded the program to include private school students and students whose parents rent their homes.

With NIPSCO’s coal-fired Michigan City Generating Station being decommissioned soon, the city is looking at potential uses for that site. Deuitch wants to make sure fly ash at the city is completely removed as part of the remediation plan.

She wants mixed-use development at NIPSCO’s Michigan City Generating Station site, but not residential. That might be a good historic building site, but something needs to be done about the cooling tower that many visitors mistake as a symbol of a nuclear power plant, she said.

“I want to see a brand-new gateway to the national park,” she said, with plenty of green space and a lakefront fully accessible to the public.

Deuitch wants to identify properties ripe for infill development.

Housing affordability is an issue, but workforce development is the key to affordability, she said.

For City Council, nominees include Republicans Elizabeth Bergeron and Jason Straton for at-large seats, John Haynes in ward 2 and Socrates Gray in Ward 6.

Democratic nominees include Bryant Daboney, Vidya Kora and Don Przyblylinski for at-large seats, Greg Coulter for ward 1, Daisy Lee in ward 2, Joseph Nelson in ward 3, Sean Fitzpatrick in ward 4, Tracie Tillman in ward 5 and Nancy Moldenhauer in ward 6.

Gale Neulieb was nominated for city clerk by Democratic voters.

