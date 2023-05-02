MUNSTER — Republican voters nominated George Shinkan, Charles Gardiner, David Nellans and Jonathan Petersen for seats on the Town Council in competitive primary races Tuesday.

According to late, unofficial results, Shinkan defeated Jose Diaz 1,422 to 933, incumbent Gardiner won 1,231 votes to Kimberley Warner's 1,033, Nellans bested Joseph Clune 1,425 to 808, and Petersen defeated incumbent Andy Koultourides by a vote of 1,476 to 938.

The winners will be joined on the November ballot by fellow party members Wendy Mis for clerk-treasurer and Joe Hofferth for the second district seat.

Four Democrats earned their party's nominations, all in uncontested races. They are: Jeff Tuinistra for clerk-treasurer, incumbent Kenneth Schoon for the first district council seat, Kathleen Tobin in the second district and Ryan Dean in the fourth.