Murphy will begin the new position in January 2024; he will be one of the four candidates competing for two at-large Valparaiso Common Council seats at the Nov. 7 general election.

Trueblood, a local real estate broker, decided to run for mayor because she believes Valparaiso is ready for change. Her platforms include creating more affordable housing in the city, ensuring small businesses aren't priced out of the downtown, improving the city's environmental sustainability and making city government more transparent and accessible.

"We want to make sure that the middle and lower class are supported," Trueblood said. "Teachers and first responders deserve to be able to live where they work.

Trueblood served on the Porter County Tax Board of Appeals in 2022.

Costas, who has worked as an elder law attorney and owns multiple restaurants in Valparaiso, campaigned on three main commitments: maintaining public safety by continuing to invest in police, providing "extraordinary" city services and spending tax dollars prudently.

During his 16 years as mayor, Costas received praise for helping revitalize the downtown, leading both the Central Park Plaza and the Urschel Pavilion projects.

If elected, Costas has said he will continue several of the projects started under the Murphy administration including: the Linc apartment complex, the Valpo for all Generations Parks Department initiative, the new skate park coming to Fairgrounds Park and the boutique hotel planned for the former Valparaiso Boys and Girls Club located at 354 Jefferson Street. Once the projects "T-d up" by Murphy have been executed, Costas said he will work with residents to "forge a new vision for Valpo."

Looking ahead to the general election, Costas noted his "experience far exceeds" Truebloods'.

"It's definitely not going to be an easy feat, but I feel great," Trueblood said of the general election. "In some ways it's kind of the perfect pairing, sort of new versus old. A lot of his (Costas') platform involves a lot of the same old and we're very future-focused...the differences could not be starker."

Most of the candidates in the Valparaiso City Council race will continue to the Nov. 7 general election. However, Barbara Domer beat Drew Wenger in the District Three Democratic race for a spot on the Nov. 7 ballot. Domer will compete against incumbent District Three Republican representative Harris Peterson in the fall.

Incumbent Republican Clerk-Treasurer Holly Taylor ran unopposed.