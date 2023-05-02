HAMMOND — It appears just a single Democratic city council member failed to win a spot on the general election ballot in Tuesday’s primary contests.

Unofficial results show Democratic voters in Hammond’s District 2 opted to nominate Al Salinas over Councilman Pete Torres.

In contrast, Council President Scott Rakos cruised to victory over Ken Rosek in District 6, while incumbent at-large council members Katrina Alexander, Janet Venecz and Dan Spitale defeated challengers Bob Markovich, Alberto Ochoa and Raymond Alexander Jr.

Democratic council members Mark Kalwinski in the 1st District, Barry Tyler Jr. in the 3rd District, William Emerson Sr. in the 4th District and Dave Woerpel in the 5th District were renominated without opposition.

Likewise, Republicans Jeffrey MacDonald in the 3rd District and Michael Opinker in the 5th District went unchallenged in their party for a spot on the Nov. 7 general election ballot.

Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. is poised this fall to win a sixth term as chief executive of Lake County’s most populous city after an unopposed victory for the Democratic nomination and no Republican stepping up yet to challenge him.

Democratic City Clerk Robert Golec also faces no opposition in November.

