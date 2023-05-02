PORTER — Incumbent Clerk-Treasurer Corinne Peffers, a Democrat, easily earned her party's nomination for another term in office, besting challenger Erik Wagner by a vote of 227 to 67 in Tuesday's primary.

The only other contested race was for the Democratic nomination for the second district seat on the Town Council, where incumbent Don Craft won a similarly large victory over Jack Jent by a vote of 239 to 54, according to unofficial results from the Porter County election office.

Uncontested races included Democratic council candidates Laura Madigan, the first district incumbent, William Lopez, the third district incumbent, and Kelly Karriman in the fifth district.

Republican Russ Erwin earned his party's nomination in the second district.