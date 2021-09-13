Prince lays out spending plan for American Rescue Plan funds

To that end, Prince said the city plans to allocate $750,000 toward its Guaranteed Income Validation Effort, or GIVE, program, which will provide financial assistance to workers who lost their job, or who have been underemployed or unemployed after losing a retail or commercial job, during the pandemic.

About 25% of the city's first allocation, $10.15 million, has been earmarked to go into the city's general fund to recover revenue Gary lost in 2020 compared to 2019. The city also is looking at using $3 million to make pension fund payments, Prince said.

The $10.15 million infusion into the general fund will allow the city to redirect its non-federal funds to help improve parks, infrastructure and day-to-day operations, "that we wouldn't have been able to do without the introduction of COVID relief dollars," Prince said.

"Some other areas that we certainly need to address are our public safety," he said. "Our men and women, both on the fire and police side, need to be equipped with the resources necessary in order to ensure that our community is as attractive and safe as we could possibly imagine."

Internet expansion, more included in plan