Priorities differ in House 9th District contest

She also wants to require companies give public notice of any hazardous waste spills and impose fines for failure to do so.

Boy said she also plans to push for an increase in the state’s minimum, which remains at $7.25 per hour.

“We have so many people who are living right at the edge of poverty or below the poverty level. Some of them work two minimum wages jobs and if you have kids it’s that much worse,” she said.

Bergeron, 46, of Trail Creek, is a former over-the-road truck driver and worked at Indiana State Prison prior to becoming a real estate agent.

His top priorities include affordable health care.

Bergeron said one way of attacking the problem is the state helping more elderly residents pay their monthly premiums for Medicare.

Voices not heard?

“Medicare premiums are often the difference between a person being able to afford groceries and having to live at the food bank,” he said.

Bergeron said he also wants to make sure everything is being done to help existing businesses grow and bring in new companies.

“We see all of these jobs going all over the state. Nothing comes here,” he said.