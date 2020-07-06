Prison employee seeks, but is denied leniency is drunken driving arrest, Portage police say

PORTAGE — An employee of the Indiana State Prison attempted to dodge a drunken driving arrest Saturday night by asking police for leniency because of her position, according to incident report.
"Ms. (Kelly) Flores told me that she should be allowed to go home because she works for 'ISP,'" the arresting Portage police officer said in the report.
"I asked what ISP she was referring to and she said 'maximum security,'" the report reads. "I told her I did not know what that meant and she said I should know. She then told me it was the Indiana State Prison."
Police later confirmed Flores works for the prison in Michigan City. She faces multiple misdemeanor counts of drunken driving.
Police said they encountered Flores around 11:30 p.m. Saturday while at an unrelated call on Camelot Manor. She drove by police at high rate of speed and when stopped, ignored questions and asked why there were so many police officers in the area.
When told the police presence was not her concern, Flores reportedly said, "I work in corrections."
Police said they smelled alcohol on her breath and when they asked to see her driver's license, she said, "Are we really doing this, I need to get home."
Flores, who also claimed to be a firefighter, told police she had a gun on her in the small of her back, police said. The pistol was taken by police and she told officers it "would not come back to her," but was unable to elaborate.
While initially saying she would not take a breathalyzer test because "it's gotten her into trouble in the past," Flores agreed to take the certified breath test, police said.
