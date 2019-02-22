Probe of St. John police chief ends with Police Commission recommending 'no further action'

ST. JOHN — After months of investigation and speculation, the town Police Commission announced its recommendation to end the investigation of Police Chief James Kveton.
Kveton was accused of harassment and creating a hostile work environment.
One particular incident involved St. John Cpl. Michael Moffitt. Moffitt, along with additional anonymous officers, claimed Kveton slapped Moffitt’s hand in July as a form of discipline for not submitting payroll on time. The incident, Moffitt reported, caused physical pain and redness on the top of his hand.
Police Commission Chairman Christian Jorgensen presented the written report and legal opinion of attorney John Reed, who acted as special counsel to the board. The report included the findings of Steve Pestikas, who performed an independent investigation into the incident and additional allegations.
Reed said the issue at hand “comes down to a question of degree” or “how hard was the slap on the hand and what was the intention of Chief Kveton.”
Kveton said he did not wish to engage in official discipline. The “slap on the hand” was another way of saying “that someone received little if any punishment for the commission of wrong,” according to the report.
Additionally, the report found that the other St. John Police officers who provided statements concerning the incident were not direct witnesses, and details provided by these individuals was comprised of hearsay.
“There is insufficient evidence to bring any formal charges against Chief Kveton. The standard of proof for such proceedings is one of clear and convincing evident. I see nothing in the report that exhibits thereto that lead me to any other conclusion,” Reed said in the report. “It is my opinion and recommendation that no further action be taken in regard to this matter.”
Before Reed’s report was presented, Moffitt presented a statement to the commission — one he said he wished he didn’t have to prepare but did as requested by a superior officer.
“I have fully cooperated with the internal investigation concerning this incident on July 9. I am satisfied with the investigation and seek no further discipline of any member of the St. John Police Department, including the chief,” Moffitt said.
Kveton said he was happy with the investigation and had no further comment into the commission’s recommendation.
"Chief Kveton has apologized to Cpl. Moffitt face-to-face, and Cpl. Moffitt is satisfied with said apology. I do not view said apology as an admission of any chargeable wrongdoing, but rather, as a gesture of goodwill and gentlemanly behavior," Reed said in the report.
The Town Council will now review the commission’s findings and recommendation for final action. Only the council has the authority to discipline the chief or pursue a further investigation.
The next Town Council meeting is Feb. 28.