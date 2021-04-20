 Skip to main content
Process for removing chronically absent county officeholder approved by General Assembly
2021 Indiana General Assembly

Process for removing chronically absent county officeholder approved by General Assembly

Absentee Lake County recorder promises to show up for work 'at least four or five days a week'

Then-Lake County Recorder Michael B. Brown, right, speaks Oct. 3, 2019, to the Lake County Council. The often-absent former officeholder was the impetus for House Enrolled Act 1030 making it easier for counties to remove elected officials who consistently fail to show up for work. The measure was approved Tuesday by the Indiana General Assembly and now goes to the governor to be signed into law.

 Dan Carden, file, The Times

State lawmakers agree no Indiana county ever again should struggle to remove an elected officeholder who simply refuses to show up for work.

The Republican-controlled Indiana House and Senate both gave final approval Tuesday to House Enrolled Act 1030 that was inspired by the chronic absenteeism of Democratic former Lake County Recorder Michael B. Brown.

The legislation authorizes a county council and board of commissioners to jointly seek to remove a county auditor, treasurer, recorder, surveyor or assessor who fails to be physically present in their office "for a reasonable amount of time each month," refuses to perform the duties of their office, or charges and collects illegal fees."

The matter then goes before a county judge for an expedited hearing to determine whether the officeholder should immediately be removed.

The measure provides that absenteeism caused by serious illness of the county official or an immediate family member, or due to military service, is not a sufficient basis for the officeholder’s removal.

State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, the sponsor, said he doesn’t expect the process will be used all that often. But he said it’s important to have on the books to ensure county elected officials do the work the voters hired them to do.

Records show Brown simply stopped showing up for work in 2017 after he was sued by a former subordinate for sexual harassment. That lawsuit later was settled by Lake County for $185,000.

Brown eventually was spurred to return to his office in late 2019 after the Lake County Council threatened to withhold his pay for the final year of his term in 2020.

Last month, Brown was arrested in Wisconsin and charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. A preliminary court hearing in his case is scheduled for Wednesday.

