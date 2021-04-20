Process for removing chronically absent county officeholder approved by General Assembly

State lawmakers agree no Indiana county ever again should struggle to remove an elected officeholder who simply refuses to show up for work.

The Republican-controlled Indiana House and Senate both gave final approval Tuesday to House Enrolled Act 1030 that was inspired by the chronic absenteeism of Democratic former Lake County Recorder Michael B. Brown.

The legislation authorizes a county council and board of commissioners to jointly seek to remove a county auditor, treasurer, recorder, surveyor or assessor who fails to be physically present in their office "for a reasonable amount of time each month," refuses to perform the duties of their office, or charges and collects illegal fees."

The matter then goes before a county judge for an expedited hearing to determine whether the officeholder should immediately be removed.

The measure provides that absenteeism caused by serious illness of the county official or an immediate family member, or due to military service, is not a sufficient basis for the officeholder’s removal.