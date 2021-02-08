Property tax amnesty plan wins unanimous Senate approval

Indiana homeowners and businesses unable to come up with the money needed to cover the penalties and interest on their unpaid property taxes soon may be able to take advantage of a tax amnesty program.

The Indiana Senate voted 48-0 Monday for Senate Bill 275, authorizing counties to waive interest and penalties accrued prior to Jan. 1, 2021, if the property owner pays all the past and current property taxes and special assessments due on their land by Nov. 1, 2022.

According to the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency, Lake County has — by far — both the highest amount of unpaid property taxes in the state at $101.9 million, and is owed the most in penalties and interest at nearly $125.4 million.

State records show unpaid property taxes total $8.5 million in Porter County, which has assessed $2.2 million in interest and penalties. LaPorte County is awaiting payment of $8.9 million in taxes for which it has imposed $4 million in penalties and interest.