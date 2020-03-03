Proposal forcing Griffith into North Township wins Indiana House approval

State Rep. Chris Chyung, D-Dyer, agreed the Griffith-Calumet Township issue has been divisive. But Chyung said he has no regrets breaking with House Democrats by supporting his Griffith constituents and their overwhelming desire to exit Calumet Township.

"Let the passage of this bill mark the end of petty political tribalism, which has plagued Lake County for so long, leading us to be a weakened version of what we can truly become," Chyung said.

"Everyone in the Region knows that developing Northwest Indiana will take a bolder vision and an occasional bitter pill. Between razing dilapidated buildings, fighting for fair school funding and attracting high wage, future-oriented jobs; the fight to carry Northwest Indiana into the future will be a long one."

Meanwhile, North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan is keeping a cautious eye on the legislation, since he doesn't fully know how it will affect current and future township services, such as Dial-A-Ride, or whether Calumet Township can reasonably sustain losing Griffith.

"We want to be able to make sure that we are still providing North Township residents the quality care that we can," Mrvan said.