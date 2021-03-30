 Skip to main content
Proposal naming Indiana-grown popcorn as the official state snack headed to governor's desk
Proposal naming Indiana-grown popcorn as the official state snack headed to governor's desk

Popcorn World fills record orders for 11,000 bags

Popcorn World in Gary recently filled a record order for 11,000 bags of popcorn for the German health care company Fresenius Kabi, which gave them to its workers on Employee Appreciation Day. The Indiana General Assembly has voted to designate Indiana-grown popcorn as the official state snack.

 Joseph S. Pete

Popcorn grown in Indiana is poised to become the official snack of the Hoosier State.

With hardly any salty debate or buttering up needed, the Indiana House voted 87-6 Tuesday to send Senate Enrolled Act 97 to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law. It previously passed the Senate, 45-4.

The legislation adds Indiana-grown popcorn to the official list of state symbols that includes the state bird (cardinal), flower (peony), insect (Say’s firefly) and stone (limestone), among others.

State Rep. Don Lehe, R-Brookston, sponsor of the popcorn proposal, insisted his measure is a “serious effort to promote an important Indiana commodity.”

Lehe said the 80,000 acres of popcorn annually cultivated in Indiana typically are first- or second-most in the country, and Indiana-grown popcorn is recognized around the world as among the very best.

“Popcorn is important for Indiana farmers, sporting events, theaters, Cub Scout groups, and everything else,” Lehe said.

He also cited Orville Redenbacher, who built a global popcorn empire from Valparaiso, as a reason to pick popcorn as Indiana’s state snack.

In addition, Lehe said state tourism officials are looking at developing a “Popcorn Trail” across Indiana for visitors to follow to learn more about the snack, similar to Kentucky’s famed “Bourbon Trail.”

If the measure is signed by the governor, Indiana would be the sixth state with an official snack and the second to designate popcorn, after Illinois in 2003 named popcorn as its state snack (though not popcorn grown in Indiana).

The other states and their snacks are: New York, yogurt; South Carolina, boiled peanuts; Texas, tortilla chips and salsa; and Utah, Jell-O.

