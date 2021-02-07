Proposed law makes it a crime to fraudulently bid at Lake County's tax sales

CROWN POINT — State legislation is being proposed in Indianapolis aimed at deterring tax-delinquent bad actors who fraudulently bid on properties at Lake County's tax sale auctions each year.
Lake County and other local governments across Indiana auction off properties whose owners are behind on tax payments each year as a way to recoup otherwise lost revenue and potentially enables winning bidders to take ownership of the properties.
But each year, people who are already behind on taxes attempt to game the system, especially in Lake County, said the bill's sponsor, Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell.
"This will do a lot of good for the state, but mostly for Lake County. Nobody has this problem like they do in Lake County," Niemeyer said.
The proposal prohibits a person who is delinquent on personal property taxes or subject to a property tax judgment from bidding or participating at a tax sale.
A ban would also apply to business entities, such as a limited liability corporation, either directly created by the individual, or when the individual is connected to the entity — either as a member, employee, shareholder, agent, partner or attorney.
If Senate Bill 28 becomes law, fraudulent bidders who knowingly provide false information during the tax sale process would face a criminal misdemeanor charge punishable by up to one year in jail and a $5,000 fine.
Randy Wyllie, attorney for the Lake County's auditor's office, said the office is pleased Niemeyer has proposed Senate Bill 28, particularly to address bad actors in Lake County, home to the state's largest yearly tax sale.
"The auditor tax sale department has worked diligently for the past several years in an effort to stop these bad actors from gaming the system and committing fraud in my opinion," Wyllie said.
If approved, this statute will incorporate some of the local tax sale rules that the auditor has suggested and the Lake County Council has instituted by ordinance here, he added.
The proposed state law comes on the heels of the Lake County Commissioners unanimously approving a rewrite of the county's tax sale rules this past summer. The goal is to prevent straw purchasers, tax scofflaws and other unwelcome bidders from participating.
Niemeyer's bill was inspired, in part, by people like Thomas Wisniewski, a serially tax-delinquent real estate speculator accused of gaming the system in 2019.
Wisniewski continues to fight county attorneys like Wyllie in an ongoing Lake Circuit Court case as he tries to hold onto more than 544 parcels he bid on at the county's 2019 tax sale for a redevelopment project north of the Borman Expressway and east of Broadway.
Wisniewski, along with a group of investors, are accused of purchasing more than 500 property tax certificates on behalf of a newly formed corporate entity in apparent violation of the tax sales rules in effect at the time.
A lawsuit seeking to invalidate those purchases is pending in the Lake Circuit Court. A bench trial in the case is set for 9 a.m. Feb. 17 before Lake Circuit Court Judge Marissa McDermott.
Wisniewski is reportedly under investigation by the FBI for alleged fraudulent tax sale activities, Lake Circuit court testimony shows.
The Indiana Attorney General's Office also has a pending civil lawsuit against Wisniewski and his wife for alleged deceptive real estate practices and for operating without a license in Northwest Indiana.