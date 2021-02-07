Proposed law makes it a crime to fraudulently bid at Lake County's tax sales

Randy Wyllie, attorney for the Lake County's auditor's office, said the office is pleased Niemeyer has proposed Senate Bill 28, particularly to address bad actors in Lake County, home to the state's largest yearly tax sale.

"The auditor tax sale department has worked diligently for the past several years in an effort to stop these bad actors from gaming the system and committing fraud in my opinion," Wyllie said.

If approved, this statute will incorporate some of the local tax sale rules that the auditor has suggested and the Lake County Council has instituted by ordinance here, he added.

The proposed state law comes on the heels of the Lake County Commissioners unanimously approving a rewrite of the county's tax sale rules this past summer. The goal is to prevent straw purchasers, tax scofflaws and other unwelcome bidders from participating.

Niemeyer's bill was inspired, in part, by people like Thomas Wisniewski, a serially tax-delinquent real estate speculator accused of gaming the system in 2019.

Wisniewski continues to fight county attorneys like Wyllie in an ongoing Lake Circuit Court case as he tries to hold onto more than 544 parcels he bid on at the county's 2019 tax sale for a redevelopment project north of the Borman Expressway and east of Broadway.